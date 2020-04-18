Telehealth visits surge during COVID-19 crisis

What you need to know about remote visits with your physician

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – During a time when our community is staying home and social distancing, it’s more important than ever that individuals make their health a priority. Telehealth and virtual visits allow patients to do that.

Dr. Thomas Schenk, senior vice president and chief medical officer of BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York, talks to News 4 about the surge in telehealth visits.

Patients who require routine care can visit with their doctors from home through videoconferencing and remote monitoring.