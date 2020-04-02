Temporary Javits Center hospital will now accept COVID positive patients

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Due to the number of COVID positive patients increasing dramatically in the state, the Javits Center will now accept COVID positive patients.
Governor Cuomo announced President Trump granted New York’s request this evening.
“I thank the President for his cooperation in this pressing matter and his expeditious decision making,” Cuomo said.
The original plan for the 2,500 bed temporary hospital at the Javits Center was to take non-COVID patients from hospitals to open up hospital beds.
Below you can find Cuomo’s full statement on the request:
As we all know the growing coronavirus cases are threatening the capacity of our hospital system. The state-owned Javits Center has been turned into a 2,500-bed emergency medical facility being run by the US Army. The original plan for Javits was that it be used to take non-COVID patients from hospitals to open up hospital beds. However, the number of COVID positive patients has increased so dramatically that it would be beneficial to the state if Javits could accept COVID positive patients. I asked President Trump this morning to consider the request and the urgency of the matter, and the President has just informed me that he granted New York’s request. I thank the President for his cooperation in this pressing matter and his expeditious decision making.”Gov. Andrew Cuomo