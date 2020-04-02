Temporary Javits Center hospital will now accept COVID positive patients

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Due to the number of COVID positive patients increasing dramatically in the state, the Javits Center will now accept COVID positive patients.

Governor Cuomo announced President Trump granted New York’s request this evening.

“I thank the President for his cooperation in this pressing matter and his expeditious decision making,” Cuomo said.

The original plan for the 2,500 bed temporary hospital at the Javits Center was to take non-COVID patients from hospitals to open up hospital beds.

Below you can find Cuomo’s full statement on the request: