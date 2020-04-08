Tents set up outside Buffalo General and Millard Fillmore Suburban to prepare for potential patient surge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Tents are now set up outside emergency departments to ensure hospitals are as prepared as possible for a potential surge in COVID-19 patients, according to Kaleida Health.
These tents are outside Buffalo General and Millard Fillmore Suburban, with one at Oishei’s ready to be set up if needed.
Kaleida says should the emergency department volume surge, it will use the tents to prioritize patients at the ED entrance.
At Buffalo General, the current ED waiting area would become a treatment space.
Officials say the tents will be fully functional with electricity, heat, workstations on wheels, and fully staffed as needed.
Below is a daily COVID-19 report from Kaleida:
- BUFFALO GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Inpatients: 45 confirmed cases currently in-house (23 in ICU, 22 in medical unit)
- 34 in-house that are under investigation
- 99 additional patients were tested but are negative
- MILLARD FILLMORE SUBURBAN HOSPITAL
- Inpatients: 27 confirmed cases currently in-house (14 in ICU, 13 in medical unit)
- 19 in-house that are under investigation
- 34 additional patients were tested but are negative
- DEGRAFF MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
- Inpatients: 0 confirmed case currently in-house
- 1 in-house that are under investigation
- 1 additional patient was tested but are negative
- OISHEI CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL
- Inpatients: 0 confirmed cases currently in-house
- 6 in-house that are under investigation
- 14 additional patients were tested but are negative
- LONG TERM CARE
- Inpatients: 1 confirmed case currently in-house at HighPointe on Michigan
- 1 patient under investigation at HighPointe on Michigan
- 7 additional patients were tested but are negative at HighPointe on Michigan
- 3 additional patients were tested but are negative at DeGraff Memorial Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility