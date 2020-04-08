Tents set up outside Buffalo General and Millard Fillmore Suburban to prepare for potential patient surge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Tents are now set up outside emergency departments to ensure hospitals are as prepared as possible for a potential surge in COVID-19 patients, according to Kaleida Health.

These tents are outside Buffalo General and Millard Fillmore Suburban, with one at Oishei’s ready to be set up if needed.





Kaleida says should the emergency department volume surge, it will use the tents to prioritize patients at the ED entrance.

At Buffalo General, the current ED waiting area would become a treatment space.

Officials say the tents will be fully functional with electricity, heat, workstations on wheels, and fully staffed as needed.

