Tesla workers to be furloughed starting next week, ESD working with company to review commitments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Starting next Monday, Tesla workers, including those at the Buffalo plant, will be furloughed amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees who cannot work at home and have not been assigned to critical work onsite will be furloughed, according to Tesla.

Tesla says its reducing salaried workers’ pay temporarily. For U.S. employees, the reductions are 30% for Vice Presidents and above, 20% for Directors and above, and 10% for everyone else.

The company expects these changes to be in place until the end of Quarter 2.

Workers will still retain healthcare benefits under furlough and won’t report to work until it ends and directed to return by management, which they expect to be May 4.

Furloughed employees will receive an email within days with instructions on how to apply for unemployment benefits through the state, Tesla says.

“For the vast majority of furloughed employees, unemployment benefits will be roughly equivalent to normal take home pay,” the company said in a release.

New York State officials say Empire State Development will be working with Tesla and all other businesses in the state to review their commitments and discuss the appropriate path forward after this crisis.

ESD has been in communication with Tesla. No conclusions have been reached on job requirements under the current situation.