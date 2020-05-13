Testing children becomes a top priority for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Testing children for coronavirus is now a top priority for the state.

More cases of a new, possibly COVID-19-related illness are piling up, and so far, three children, out of roughly 100, have died.

60 percent of kids with symptoms tested positive for COVID-19. The remaining 40 percent tested positive for antibodies.

70 percent of the children ended up needing intensive care.

Here are the symptoms:

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo released information on the ages of children who contracted it.

14 other states are investigating cases of this new illness, too.