1  of  2
Coronavirus
Erie is one of the only remaining counties ineligible for elective surgeries Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 281 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus

Class of 2020

Open 4 Business

Help 4 WNY

Testing children becomes a top priority for NYS

Coronavirus

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Testing children for coronavirus is now a top priority for the state.

More cases of a new, possibly COVID-19-related illness are piling up, and so far, three children, out of roughly 100, have died.

60 percent of kids with symptoms tested positive for COVID-19. The remaining 40 percent tested positive for antibodies.

70 percent of the children ended up needing intensive care.

Here are the symptoms:

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo released information on the ages of children who contracted it.

14 other states are investigating cases of this new illness, too.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss