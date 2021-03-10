The pandemic isn’t just a public health crisis, it’s also devastated the local economy

(WIVB) — The Coronavirus pandemic is not just a public health crisis. It has also devastated our local economy.

Dottie Gallagher from the Buffalo Niagara Partnership tells us our region lost 10% of its jobs in the private sector because of the pandemic.

Unemployment claims went up by 3,000%.

Gallagher tells us this blow to business hit just as Western New York was experiencing an economic comeback.

“When we came into the pandemic, we felt as if the renaissance was progressing, that our community was in better shape than it had been in decades. And it’s going to take a while to dig out of this. And we’re all going to need to come together to make sure we do,” Gallagher said.

The pandemic could have had a much worse impact on our economy.

Gallagher tells us the first round of funding, from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program, saved a quarter-million jobs in Western New York.