Third Niagara County Sheriff’s Office employee tests positive for COVID-19

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Communications Division employee with the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the third employee of the Sheriff’s Office to test positive.

According to acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti says the employee had exposure outside of his job during off duty hours early last week, and continued working in the dispatch center.

Later in the week, the employee was notified of the possible exposure and continued working in the dispatch center, but was not showing any symptoms at the time, officials tell us.

The Sheriff’s Office also says both the employee and the office were following state and CDC guidelines regarding safety practices for workers who may have been exposed to a person with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

Dispatch employees were required to wear cloth masks provided by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office while working in the dispatch center under new directives on April 9.

On April 10, during self-monitoring, the employee discovered a fever and was taken off work by a physician, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office thoroughly sanitized the employees’ work area after they displayed COVID like symptoms because it’s a station utilized by employees on each shift.

No other employees worked in that station from the time the employee left the shift, and extra sanitization happened, officials say.

