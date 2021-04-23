Thirty percent of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

(WETM) — More than 14 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in New York State, and 30 percent of New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated. 184,119 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.2 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.

“We are hitting new milestones in our vaccination efforts every day thanks to the hard work of our health professionals and volunteers, but we won’t win the war against COVID until we reach herd immunity,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve expanded vaccine eligibility to every single New Yorker and increased our efforts to improve access for our most vulnerable, underserved populations, but some New Yorkers are still hesitant to get the vaccine. We will continue working with trusted community leaders across the state to spread the word that the vaccine is safe and effective because when we all work together as a community, we will be able to beat COVID once and for all.”

New Yorkers can schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccinefinder.org to find information on vaccine appointments near you. New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 14,124,641

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 184,119

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,248,961

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 43.4%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 30.2%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 507,068 4,454 366,261 6,884 Central New York 426,428 2,602 325,570 4,558 Finger Lakes 526,860 4,110 386,991 9,836 Long Island 1,071,674 11,957 711,025 15,222 Mid-Hudson 917,558 10,905 611,224 15,377 Mohawk Valley 209,443 1,310 160,368 2,038 New York City 3,954,853 35,749 2,689,341 40,882 North Country 199,674 851 165,858 1,577 Southern Tier 276,019 1,478 206,802 2,960 Western New York 569,466 6,364 407,264 6,219 Statewide 8,659,043 79,780 6,030,704 105,553



1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1 Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2 Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3 Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4 Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5 Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6 Doses arriving 01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7 Doses arriving 01/25 – 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8 Doses arriving 02/01 – 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9 Doses arriving 02/8 – 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10 Doses arriving 2/15 – 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11 Doses arriving 2/22 – 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12 Doses arriving 03/01 – 03/07 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110 Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14 618,880 526,415 1,145,295 7,686,405 Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21 699,790 584,775 1,284,565 8,970,970 Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28 828,000 737,080 1,565,080 10,536,050 Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04 819,800 569,905 1,389,705 11,925,755 Week 17 Doses arriving 04/05 – 04/12 1,068,455 658,770 1,727,225 13,652,980 Week 18 Doses

arriving 04/12 – 04/18 763,825 774,825 1,538,650 15,191,630

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.