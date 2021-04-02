Three more pop-up vaccination sites coming to WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the addition of 18 new community-based pop-up vaccination sites.
Three of them are in western New York. Specifically, Buffalo, Irving and Gowanda.
Appointments at the Buffalo site have already been filled, but there are still spots at the Gowanda and Irving sites, which open Wednesday.
Here are the details on each site:
Pilgrim Baptist Church
665 Michigan Avenue
Buffalo, NY
Open: Tuesday, April 6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Native Pride Travel Plaza
11359 Southwestern Blvd.
Irving, NY
Open: Wednesday, April 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Gowanda Fire Hall
230 Aldrich Street
Gowanda, NY
Open: Wednesday, April 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Community pop-up vaccine sites like these have enabled more than 69,000 people in the state to receive a first dose.
Anyone who attends a clinic must have an appointment. Gov. Cuomo’s office says host sites and partner providers will work with community leaders and organizations to identify eligible residents and schedule appointments.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.