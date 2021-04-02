Three more pop-up vaccination sites coming to WNY

A health worker applies a Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination event carried out by the Department of Health and the Voces nonprofit organization, at the Miramar Convention Center in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the addition of 18 new community-based pop-up vaccination sites.

Three of them are in western New York. Specifically, Buffalo, Irving and Gowanda.

Appointments at the Buffalo site have already been filled, but there are still spots at the Gowanda and Irving sites, which open Wednesday.

Here are the details on each site:

Pilgrim Baptist Church

665 Michigan Avenue

Buffalo, NY

Open: Tuesday, April 6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Native Pride Travel Plaza

11359 Southwestern Blvd.

Irving, NY

Open: Wednesday, April 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Gowanda Fire Hall

230 Aldrich Street

Gowanda, NY

Open: Wednesday, April 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Community pop-up vaccine sites like these have enabled more than 69,000 people in the state to receive a first dose.

Anyone who attends a clinic must have an appointment. Gov. Cuomo’s office says host sites and partner providers will work with community leaders and organizations to identify eligible residents and schedule appointments.