Thruway Authority: Cash customers will not pay at toll due to COVID-19 until further notice

(WIVB)–In order to protect toll collectors and drivers during the coronavirus outbreak, cash customers will receive a bill in the mail instead of paying at the toll until further notice.

The Thruway Authority is implementing the emergency toll procedures on Sunday at 8 p.m. at all cash toll lanes.

“We are implementing these emergency toll procedures for the health and safety of our employees and motorists,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said. “We need the next 48 hours to take necessary operational steps to implement the procedures effectively and seamlessly. In the meantime, we continue to enhance safety measures to protect toll collectors and motorists. We thank the toll collection staff and all of our workforce for their dedication during this public health crisis.”

Officials say when the customer exits the Thruway, they will inform the toll collector which exit they entered at and provide the collector their license plate information, without paying cash.

Customers without an E-ZPass should not enter an E-ZPass lane, or they will receive a violation.

Drivers will be sent a bill in the mail in 30 days. Bills will be sent to the registered owner of the vehicle at the address on file with the DMV.

Officials say drivers can pay with a credit card through the Thruway Authority’s website.