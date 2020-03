(WIVB)–The Thruway Authority says it’s taking necessary measures to maintain its 27 service areas and welcome centers during the pandemic.

While restrooms and food services remain open, the Thruway Authority says dining rooms and seating areas are closed.

Food is available to go/take-out using drive-thru services.

Officials advised service area operators to post operating hours at each location.

Fuel service remains open at all service areas.