Tips for visiting your grandparents after vaccination

(WIVB) — As the vaccine rollout continues across the U.S., some parents and grandparents may be vaccinated and looking forward to visiting with their loved ones again.

But doctors say that before you schedule a reunion, there are a few precautions to take.

It’s important to remember the COVID-19 vaccine is most protective about two weeks after the second dose, and even then, it’s not 100 percent effective.

So, when you do plan your next visit with your grandparents, masks and social distancing are still important.

You should also think about where you’ve been recently, and if you could be at risk of spreading the virus. Doctors say we can’t let our guard down just yet.

They add that if you can do something outdoors with your loved ones, opt for that, for added safety.