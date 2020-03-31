Tops not enforcing plastic bag ban to help with COVID-19 sanitation concerns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–While the plastic bag ban in the state is still in effect, officials with Tops Friendly Market say they are temporarily not enforcing it to help with sanitation concerns with reuseable bags and COVID-19.

The state delayed the enforcement at this time until May 15.

Tops says customers who bring in a reusable bag and do not bag their own groceries will have their groceries bagged in either a plastic or paper bag by the cashier.

Tops will charge a fee for paper bags but there will be no fee for plastic bags.

According to the company, this is in place at all stores until further notice.