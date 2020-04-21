Tops shoppers given the option of antibody testing on Tuesday

(WIVB)–Hundreds of samples were taken yesterday at Wegmans stores and today some Tops shoppers were given the option of antibody testing.

The Health Department may already have all they need.

The lines never seemed to get too long, but over the course of several hours today 200 people were tested at the Tops on Southwestern Boulevard in Orchard Park to determine if they already carry the antibodies to fight COVID.

While the idea was to get a random sampling, many of the people we spoke with say they came because they heard through the grapevine that this testing was being done.

State Health Department spokesman Gary Holmes says these sites purposely were not made public in advance to avoid crowds and to sample people who would’ve been out shopping anyway.