Tops worker has coronavirus; CEO says they had no interaction with any stores

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Already trying to quickly restock empty shelves and deal with long lines in their grocery stores, Tops Friendly Markets now also says one of their employees has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

“We are a business. There’s no doubt about that,” Tops Chairman and CEO Frank Curci told News 4. “But it’s more than a business right now.”

The company made the announcement that one of their workers had the disease Monday morning. Curci says the employee did not work in any of the grocery stores, but rather at the company’s corporate headquarters just outside the Village of Williamsville.

“This corporate associate traveled to a hot zone, came back to the office on Monday, March 9th, was in the office for a short period of time, and when we found out where that individual had visited, we asked them to self-quarantine,” Curci said.

The company added that the person had no interaction with any Tops stores or warehouses. The Erie County Department of Health is investigating their movements since they returned to the area.

“ECDOH determined that this individual was not symptomatic during their time at the corporate office, and therefore did not pose a risk of transmission to other Tops employees per CDC guidelines on COVID-19,” health officials said in a statement.

“The employee is being paid during the self-quarantine and we will do that with anybody who contracts the virus or has to stay out for medical reasons,” Curci said, adding the company is drafting a policy on paying such workers.

Meanwhile, Curci says the company is doing everything possible to move shoppers in and out of their stores in an unprecedented time for the business.

“Our stores are definitely doing more business than they have ever done,” Curci said. “Our business has more than doubled over the past couple of days.”

That will come as no surprise to shoppers who have found empty shelves and long lines. Curci promised they’re trying to make the trip to the grocery store as quick and safe as possible.

“It’s impossible to control everything,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can do. I think over time, this will get back to a more normal pace of shopping.

“I think we’ll start to normalize in the coming week or so.

“With children at home, I think demand for food at home will be greater during that period. I wish I knew when we’d get back to a more normal pace, but we’re trying to do everything that we can to ensure that the food supply is safe and as available as we can make it.”