Tops workers helping Instacart shop with increased demand for online orders

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–A spokesperson for Tops Friendly Markets says they are working closely with Instacart to monitor the increased demand for online orders during the pandemic.

Originally, Tops says it put measures into place to help alleviate Instacart wait times, including expanding the hours Instacart shoppers can shop, allowing them to fulfill orders quickly, and continuously hiring and onboarding thousands of new shoppers each week.

According to Tops, to additionally help with the high demand for online orders, its workers began picking online orders to assist Instacart shoppers in one of its stories on Thursday, with more stores to follow immediately.

“The last few weeks have been busier than we’ve ever imagined and our Tops team, along with Instacart, are working around the clock to serve all of our customers in this time of need,” stated Ed Rick, Director of Digital and E-Commerce for Tops. “We will continue to be here for them and do everything we can to make their experience with us a positive one.”

