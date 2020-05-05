Town leaders address coronavirus having an impact on summer activities

The coronavirus could have a drastic impact on summer activities.

During a conference call today, Eden’s town supervisor says many towns are at risk of not having enough money to run summer camps and that could have ripple effects on the economy.

“Not to mention the families that are relying on those programs for child care. As the economy opens up we’re going to have parents go back to work and the need for some daycare that they can afford,” Supervisor Melissa Hartman said.

Town leaders are asking the federal government to make sure they’re not forgotten in the next stimulus bill.