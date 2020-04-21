Town leaders speak out on need for federal aid due to coronavirus

(WIVB)–The leaders of three towns in Western New York are speaking out on their need for federal aid as they continue to lose revenue.

The supervisors of Amherst, Eden, and Boston held a virtual news conference today.

They say they’ll have to make budget cuts if they don’t get help from Washington.

Boston Town Supervisor Jason Keding says the town could raise taxes, even though no one wants to do that.

The Deputy Supervisor of the Town of Tonawanda was also on the conference.

That’s because Town Supervisor Joe Emminger is currently battling coronavirus.