Town of Cheektowaga canceling and, or postponing all parades and summer events

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–All scheduled parades and summer events in the Town of Cheektowaga will be postponed and, or canceled due to the COVID crisis, officials announced Wednesday.

“The Town of Cheektowaga’s priority is the health and safety of our community, including our residents, staff, supporters, vendors, and volunteers,” said Brian Pilarski, Town Councilmember. “As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds, it’s become clear that in the face of an unprecedented situation, we need to make tough choices.”

Events canceled or postponed for 2020 include:

Memorial Day Ceremony

Firefighters Recognition Day

War of 1812 Ceremony

Flag Day Concert

July 3rd Concert

Fourth of July Parade

Family Days and Arts & Craft Show

Polish-American Arts Festival

Youth and Recreation and Senior Services Summer Concert Series

The town supervisor and town council say other town-sponsored events and activities set to happen like summer camps, sports leagues, and recreation activities, could face the same fate.

They are evaluating each service and program individually to see if it can conform to Governor Cuomo’s 12-step reopening plan.

“The health and safety of our residents is our number one priority, which is why the Town of Cheektowaga continues to follow the rules laid out by the PAUSE Order, and will continue to do so, regardless of its duration,” Town officials said.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.