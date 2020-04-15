Town of Tonawanda Supervisor tests positive for COVID-19

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Yesterday after feeling shortness of breath, having a dry cough and frankly just not feeling well, I called my doctor who advised I get tested for COVID,” Emminger tweeted.

He says being a diabetic was another concern and reason to get tested.

Emminger says in his tweet, he is now home and in isolation/quarantine in his bedroom.

“COVID is EVERYWHERE! Assume everyone has it. Be safe and stay inside,” Emminger said.

