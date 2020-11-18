Travelers entering Pennsylvania required to test negative for COVID-19 totaling 72 hours before entering state

PENNSYLVANIA (WIVB)– Pennsylvania is increasing their measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The state’s health secretary says anyone who visits from another state will be required to have a negative test 72 hours before entering Pennsylvania.

If someone does not or cannot get a test, they will have to quarantine for 14 days. This also goes for people living in Pennsylvania who visit other states.

New York State is requiring out-of-state travelers to show negative test results before they enter the state.

New York State’s testing protocols can be found here.