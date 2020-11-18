Travelers entering Pennsylvania required to test negative for COVID-19 totaling 72 hours before entering state

Coronavirus

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PENNSYLVANIA (WIVB)– Pennsylvania is increasing their measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The state’s health secretary says anyone who visits from another state will be required to have a negative test 72 hours before entering Pennsylvania.

If someone does not or cannot get a test, they will have to quarantine for 14 days. This also goes for people living in Pennsylvania who visit other states.

New York State is requiring out-of-state travelers to show negative test results before they enter the state.

New York State's testing protocols can be found here.

