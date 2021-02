ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two individuals in Erie County have tested positive for the UK variant of COVID-19, Governor Cuomo’s Office announced Tuesday.

The state says they identified 18 new cases of the UK variant, bringing the total number of cases to 154.

Cuomo announced a positive UK variant case in Niagara County in January.

Below is a geographic breakdown of the UK variant cases around the state: