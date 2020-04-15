Two new positive COVID-19 cases in Chautauqua County bringing total to 26

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Chautauqua County officials provided a COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

According to the county, there are now 26 positive cases, with two new cases coming today.

One individual is a man in his 70s, and the other new case is a woman in her 50s.

Officials tell us there are four active cases. Those individuals continue to recover under the order of local health officials.

There have been three deaths, and 19 individuals have recovered.

According to Chautauqua County health officials, 108 cases are under quarantine and are being monitored. There are also 476 negative test results as of now.

