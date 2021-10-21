Two #VaxToSchool clinics to take place at BOCES facility in Sanborn

FILE – In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, a syringe containing a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sits in a container during a vaccine clinic at Providence Alaska Medical Center. (Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP, Pool, File)

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A couple of #VaxToSchool COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be happening in Niagara County before the month is over.

Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton urges anyone 12 and older to get protected.

“Kids can catch COVID-19 and spread it to others,” he said. “The CDC recommends that individuals get vaccinated even if they have already had COVID-19, because they can be infected more than once.”

The upcoming clinics will take place at the Orleans-Niagara BOCES Niagara Career & Technical Educational Center (3181 Saunders Settlement Rd., Sanborn). Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson doses will be offered.

Register via the links below:

Anyone unable to schedule an appointment online can call 211 or 1-888-696-9211. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are also welcome.

At the first event, vaccinated individuals will receive a Regal Cinemas gift card, while those who attend the second will get a Tops gift card. Goody bags will also be offered.

