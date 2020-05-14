1  of  2
Tyson Foods to cut prices on some beef products as grocery store prices soar

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN Newsource) – Tyson Foods says it is cutting prices on some of its meat products, but only for the rest of this week.

From now until Saturday, the company says it will discount its meats by 20% to 30%, including chuck and round roasts as well as some ground beef products.

The discount comes as reports show prices at grocery stores across the US are rising.

The cost of groceries overall increased by more than 2.5% last month.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says that was the biggest increase from one month to the next since 1974.

