U.B. researchers say coronavirus hospitalizations in Erie County have plateaued

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – While the number of coronavirus hospitalizations in Erie County reached a new high this week, researchers at the University at Buffalo say the overall trend shows the statistic as plateaued.

According to data released by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, there were 258 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county on Monday, the most since the public health crisis began. That number dropped to 253 on Tuesday.

“It’s certainly true that the data we’ve seen over the past few days tended to show an increase in the number of cases in the hospital. That’s obviously not the right direction. If you average it back further, it’s about flat,” said Dr. Peter Winkelstein, the executive director of the Institute for Healthcare Informatics at U.B.’s Jacobs School of Medicine.

Winkelstein, whose team plotted the data, cited Erie County residents who are complying with social distancing guidelines as a reason hospitalizations have plateaued. Erie County has 2,793 hospital beds. In the initial days of the crisis, models showed COVID-19 hospitalizations would exceed that number. But that hasn’t ended up happening.

“We basically dodged bullets here,” Winkelstein said.

With the news come a caveat. Winkelstein said once social distancing guidelines are relaxed, hospitalizations related to coronavirus are expected to increase.

“The amount that line goes up and the rate at which the line goes up depends very much on how much you reduce social distancing, and that assumes you don’t do anything else in response,” he said.

So Winkelstein recommended that even once the economy opens back up, businesses should open their doors intelligently. He said people should continue to wear masks. He also noted contract tracing would be important.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced each of the Empire State’s regions’ economy may begin to re-open only after 14 days of a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Winkelstein’s data, showing a plateau in Erie County, indicates that won’t happen any time soon around Buffalo.

“If we’re on that 14 day declination requirement, it’s going to be tough to meet that in the near future,” Poloncarz said on Wednesday, citing Winkelstein’s data.

With the curve flattening, Winkelstein notes the data also indicates the virus may be around for a while. He indicated only a vaccine would change that.

“We need to think of this in terms of months and probably years,” he said.

