UB hoping to test Regeneron as COVID-19 treatment soon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We know that early on in his treatment, President Donald Trump was given what’s been referred to as an “antibody cocktail” by Regeneron.

It’s a treatment doctors at UB are hoping to test soon.

Dr. John Crane from the Jacobs School of Medicine says the drug works by targeting the virus’ proteins.

The two-drug treatment from Regeneron attacks two separate parts of the virus’ surface, neutralizing COVID-19.

Some of the side effects of the treatment are shortness of breath, fever or a rash when the drug is first administered.

Dr. Crane says the President received the highest dose of antibodies.

“So, in terms of President Trump, he already received that treatment and apparently did not have side effects from it then,” Dr. Crane says. “So, it’s less likely that he would develop side effects now if he tolerated that initial injection.”

The Jacobs School of Medicine says it hasn’t been able to test Regeneron yet, because none of the patients have been qualified for the trial.