114 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported in Erie County
UB rescheduling May 2020 commencement ceremonies due to coronavirus health concerns

Coronavirus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Due to coronavirus concerns, President Satish Tripathi says the University at Buffalo’s May 2020 commencement ceremonies will not take place as scheduled.

“While we know this is disappointing news to UB’s Class of 2020 as well their families, friends and our university community, this is a necessary decision given the unprecedented circumstances we face,” Tripathi said in a message on Tuesday. “As we look forward to celebrating our 2020 graduates in a manner befitting their accomplishments, I thank you for your continued patience and understanding.”

The university is currently working on plans to reschedule graduation celebrations.

Officials say they will update graduates, and the entire campus community, as soon as possible.

