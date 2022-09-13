BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A University at Buffalo scientist is reiterating that an internasal vaccine is key for developing a substantial immunity against COVID-19.

“The best protection against initial infection with the coronavirus, as well as transmission of it, as opposed to the development of COVID-19 disease, will be most effectively achieved by intranasal vaccines,” said Michael Russell, Ph.D., professor emeritus of microbiology and immunology in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB.

In a paper published in August, Russell, co-author, argues that a mucosal vaccine is a missing link to developing a substantial immunity to COVID-19 as the illness is primarily airborne and develops in the upper respiratory tract and mouth.

Russell said that evidence is accumulating that mucosal antibodies have an impact on COVID-19.

Vaccines delivered via the nose could induce mucosal immunity and protect individuals from becoming infected.