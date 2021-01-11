UB South Campus to serve as COVID-19 vaccination site

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced earlier that five SUNY institutions, including UB, will serve as COVID-19 vaccination sites.

UB says registration is required, and the school will provide information about the South Campus vaccination site, like a specific building location and hours of operation, at a later date.

“The UB community has made many significant contributions in the fight against COVID-19 through its research, teaching, and volunteer efforts. UB is proud to continue making a positive impact by serving as a vaccination site,” said UB President Satish K. Tripathi. “This will help bring the vaccines closer to the community, speeding up a return to normalcy for Western New Yorkers.”

The university added it is pleased to play a vital role in the fight against the virus by hosting a vaccination site.