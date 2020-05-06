UBMD will host COVID-19 webinar for the public Thursday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–UBMD Physicians will host a public informational COVID-19 webinar on Thursday.

The public webinar will provide updates on the latest COVID-19 news and information from a panel of experts on the frontlines.

According to UBMD, the panelists are both physicians and faculty members from the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biochemical Sciences at the university.

“We know Western New Yorkers are getting a lot of different information about COVID-19,” said Kevin Gibbons, MD, executive director at UBMD and panelist. “With this webinar, we plan to unpack the different information people might have and give them the latest updates.

The presentation will include info on testing, telemedicine, timelines, and more.

It will take place from 7-8 p.m. online through WebEx.

For more information and to register for the webinar, click here.

