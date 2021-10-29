Appeals court strikes down religious exemption for NY healthcare workers vaccine mandate

(WIVB) — The religious exemption for the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers has been struck down.
A three-judge panel at the United States Court of Appeals has vacated an earlier ruling, which allowed for the religious exemption.
Healthcare workers who do not follow the state’s mandate can be fired.
Governor Kathy Hochul since released a statement, commending the secon circuit’s decision.
“On Day One, I pledged as Governor to battle this pandemic and take bold action to protect the health of all New Yorkers. I commend the Second Circuit’s findings affirming our first-in-the-nation vaccine mandate, and I will continue to do everything in my power to keep New Yorkers safe,” Governor Hochul said.
