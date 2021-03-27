VA WNY Healthcare System celebrates 20,000th COVID-19 vaccination

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Veteran Affairs Western New York Healthcare System administered their 20,000th vaccine Friday, marking a big milestone in the fight against the pandemic.

The VA’s 20,000th vaccine went to United States Army Veteran Kanesha Hicks who served in Afghanistan with a Military Police unit.

The milestone includes enrolled and eligible veterans, Department of Homeland Security employees and VA care staff.

President Joe Biden signed the SAVE LIVES Act into law, opening up the vaccine to more veterans who are not currently enrolled or eligible to receive a vaccination through the VA.

For guidance on being vaccinated through VA WNYHS, click here.