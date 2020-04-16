Village of Fredonia extending State of Emergency for up to 30 days

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Officials in the Village of Fredonia say they are extending the local State of Emergency for up to 30 days due to the pandemic.

This goes into effect on Thursday.

“We will continue our State of Emergency, along with the County and State. We are taking these prudent precautions and necessary steps to ensure that our citizens remain safe and healthy, and to assist with the mitigation of this virus,” said Mayor Douglas Essek. “We continue to support and promote social distancing, and the use of face masks, and to follow all of the guidelines that our County directs.”