Village of Williamsville declares State of Emergency

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Village of Williamsville is declaring a State of Emergency.

According to a spokesperson, the village is implementing social distancing measures for its upcoming public gatherings where more than ten people could be present.

The State of Emergency will be effective through April 14, Mayor Deb Rogers said.

Officials say the proclamation enables Williamsville to take additional legal, operational, and recovery measures needed to respond to the pandemic and its effect on the village.

The Village Board will still hold its next regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, but it will only be to call for a public hearing regarding the 2020-21 budget. No work session will happen before the regular meeting.

According to Mayor Deb Rogers, Village Board meetings will continue in this format until further notice.

