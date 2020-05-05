Virtual Kids Run will happen first weekend in June

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Independent Health says the Kids Run will return this year virtually.

They’re hosting a free virtual run the weekend of June 5-7.

Registration can be done online now through May 22.

Once registered, race packets will be sent to your home, Independent Health says.

For the race, organizers ask participants to measure your 1.8-mile route at home. They suggest places with sidewalks or long areas of grass.

As for a Mini-Dash, organizers say measure out 80 feet by using your driveway, a sidewalk, a yard, or any other safe and straight spot.

Independent Health says participants can share race results and photos between June 5 and June 10 to receive a finish line certificate and a chance to win prizes.

