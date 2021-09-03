WATCH: Covid & Children

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The COVID-19 pandemic has presented all sorts of challenges, and plenty of those involve children.

On Friday morning, we spoke with three doctors about the effects of the pandemic on students as many schools begin the new academic year.

Joining us on Friday morning were WNY Immediate Care President and CMO Dr. Joe Chow, counseling psychologist Dr. Darryl Tonemah and UB associate professor of pediatrics Dr. Mark Hicar.

They answered questions such as:

Does COVID-19 significantly impact children?

How can immunocompromised children stay safe during in-person learning?

How can you talk with your children about COVID-19?

