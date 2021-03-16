Poloncarz says he didn’t feel pressured to defend Cuomo in calls with vaccine czar

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The head of Erie County’s government says he wasn’t pressured to show support for Gov. Andrew Cuomo by the state’s vaccine czar.

In reports published by The New York Times and The Washington Post over the weekend, some county officials in different parts of the state said Larry Schwartz asked them questions about their support for Cuomo.

MORE | Schwartz wouldn’t link political support to public health, Cuomo’s counsel says

The Governor has been under fire recently due to a series of allegations accusing him of sexual harassment.

On Tuesday afternoon, prior to discussing the latest COVID-19 statistics, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz took time to address the reports about Schwartz.

The County Executive says he doesn’t consider he and Schwartz to be friends, but noted that he has known him for a long time.

Schwartz is a longtime ally of the Governor. During calls with Schwartz this month, Poloncarz said that he did not feel pressured to defend Cuomo, and conveyed to Schwartz that if the harassment allegations are proven to be true, then the Governor should resign.

Poloncarz said that he can’t speak on behalf of conversations Schwartz has had with other county leaders; just his own calls with the vaccine czar.