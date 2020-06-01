WNY expected to enter Phase Two of reopening schedule on Tuesday

NEW YORK (WIVB) — A final decision is anticipated Monday afternoon, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo says western New York is expected to enter Phase Two of the reopening schedule on Tuesday.

His latest update came during his daily briefing, which was held Monday morning. After speaking about western New York, the Governor mentioned that the Capital region is expected to enter Phase Two on Wednesday.

At the start of his conference, Cuomo shared that the coronavirus hospitalization total and the amount of new cases both dropped again.

In addition to that, Sunday’s death toll was the lowest it’s been in months — 54. 10 of those people were nursing home residents.

On Sunday, Cuomo says there were 50,000 COVID-19 tests performed. Only 1,000 came back positive.

