NY assembling “army” to trace coronavirus

FILE – This March 16, 2012 file photo shows then New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, left, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a bill signing ceremony in the Red Room at the Capitol, in Albany, N.Y. Bloomberg will help create a “tracing army” that will help find people infected with the coronavirus and get them into isolation, Cuomo announced Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s focus during Thursday’s briefing was on tracing the coronavirus. It’s exactly what it sounds like — finding out who contracted it, and seeing who they came into contact with.

Once those people are identified, the Governor says they should be isolated.

“The faster you trace, the better,” Cuomo said. But it’s not an easy task. Cuomo says the big challenge is the scale of the operation.

On Wednesday alone, 4,681 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19. That’s out of roughly 30,000 people being tested in the state every day.

Last week, the Governor announced that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Johns Hopkins University are leading the tracing efforts in the state.

So, with thousands of people testing positive for the virus on a daily basis, how will New York trace all of them? Gov. Cuomo says a “tracing army” must be assembled.

The governor says we’ll need a “tracing army.” Mayor Bloomberg and Johns Hopkins will be in charge of building this army @news4buffalo @NYGovCuomo pic.twitter.com/m04QeDURIN — Kelsey Anderson (@4KelseyAnderson) April 30, 2020

The state is working to recruit Department of Health employees from across the state. Additionally, Cuomo says they are looking to bring in other government employees as tracers if they are available.

Bloomberg joined Cuomo via video during the Thursday conference. He briefly discussed tracing operations. Current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio later joined the conference via video, also to discuss tracing efforts.

Right now, all schools and non-essential businesses are closed through May 15. Some businesses may begin to reopen after that, meaning New York would enter Phase 1 of the federal government’s reopening guidelines.

The Governor says that on Friday, he will have a decision on whether or not to reopen schools this academic year.

“Today is another day to do better,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated, quoting a former colleague of his.

If you wish to utilize the state’s emotional support hotline at this time, call 1-844-863-9314.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.