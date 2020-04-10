Less NY COVID-19 patients are in ICU compared to previous day

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is cautiously optimistic that New York is slowing the rate of new coronavirus infections.

Between Thursday and Friday, 777 more New Yorkers died, bringing the total death toll to 7,844.

A quick, non-invasive antibody test is being developed in a state lab, something Cuomo would like to see brought to scale, as he says it could lead New York into the “new normal.”

The Governor acknowledges that there has not been enough testing in the state, and he would like to see the federal government take more action that could bring more, faster COVID-19 testing to scale.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are offering to partner with the federal government. Cuomo says he wants to see a “fair, non-political” stimulus bill.

The hospitalization rate appears to be reaching a plateau, and Gov. Cuomo believes social distancing is the reason for it. For the first time since the pandemic started, there are less people in intensive care than there were Thursday morning.

If the new hospitalization rate continues to decrease, with the help of social distancing, Gov. Cuomo believes the “curve” will continue to flatten, putting less strain on hospitals. Right now, there are about 90,000 beds in hospitals across the state.

“This virus attacked the vulnerable, and attacked the weak,” Cuomo said.

Previously, hospitals were told to increase their capacity by 50 percent, with a goal of 100 percent.

Cuomo signed an executive order that allows New York State to move ventilators, masks and gowns from hospitals and other care facilities that don’t need them, and deploy them in places where they’re needed.

To help those fighting the virus on the front lines, Gov. Cuomo announced that AirBnb is helping house workers.

Similar to the fund established for those impacted by the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Cuomo says he would like to see a “heroes compensation fund” established.

For weeks, the Governor has been making changes in how everyday life operates. On Wednesday, after noting that more people have died due to coronavirus than 9/11, he ordered flags to fly at half-mast in honor of the lives lost to COVID-19.

Originally, schools were told to close until April 1, but that has been extended through April 29. Non-essential businesses will also be closed through that date as well, due to Cuomo’s New York State on PAUSE order.

Anyone caught violating New York’s social distancing protocols will be fined $1,000.

Speaking on the state’s future, Cuomo says that New York is working with New Jersey and Connecticut on a tri-state effort to “restart life.”

Details were few, but Cuomo says it will not be like “a light switch that you flip one day and everything goes back to normal.”

“We need to start planning, restarting life…We’re going to have to restart a lot of systems and we need to plan for it,” Cuomo said. “It’s going to come down to how good we are with testing. You’re not going to end the virus before you start restarting life.”

Right now, many people across the state, and the country in general, are unemployed due to the business closures. The negative financial effect this has had on state residents led the Governor to increase the time period allowed for unemployment to 39 weeks.

In addition, those who filed for unemployment will receive an extra $600 payment from the Federal CARES Act stimulus package to help them through this period. Cuomo expects New York to be reimbursed by the federal government.

Anyone with personal protective equipment or other supplies they would be willing to donate during this pandemic can either call (212) 803-3100 or email covid19supplies@esd.ny.gov.

If you wish to utilize the state’s emotional support hotline at this time, call 1-844-863-9314.