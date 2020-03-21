More than 10,000 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Cuomo began Saturday’s conference by outlining the efforts being taken by the state to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Over the course of the week, the amount of people forced to work from home, or another location outside their regular work site, went from half to all, except in the case of essential services.

Increasing hospital capacity and building beds for those facilities has been a big focus of the state’s efforts. Currently, the state is working to increase the state’s bed capacity from 50,000 to 75,000.

New York State has been working closely with the federal government, requesting four field hospitals with capacities of 250, and requesting four Army Corps of Engineers temporary hospitals.

“We are literally scouring the globe looking for medical supplies,” Cuomo said in reference to things like masks and ventilators — the latter being something Cuomo identifies as the most important piece of equipment during this pandemic.

.@NYGovCuomo says state will have an additional 6,000 ventilators coming into the state in the coming weeks “from all over the world.” “We are getting as creative and aggressive as we can.” @news4buffalo — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) March 21, 2020

After outlining the efforts to help people in the state, Cuomo provided the latest number of confirmed cases. That number broke the five-digit mark, reaching 10,356, as of Saturday morning.

“The more we test, the more positives there are,” Cuomo said during the conference. About 15 percent of those who the state knows contracted the virus were hospitalized.

As time goes on, it’s expected that 40-80 percent of the state’s population will contract it.

In terms of treating those infected by the virus, Cuomo says the state will immediately begin conducting drug trials for new therapies. New York is going to work with doctors, hospitals and families on this.

The health of people isn’t the only thing being affected by the coronavirus, and Cuomo recognizes that. But, the health situation comes first, he says.

“Economic consequences come second,” he said. First is dealing with this crisis.”

But it’s not just physical health. Mental health was addressed by the Governor as well. He is seeking mental health professionals who are willing to volunteer their time to help others. Psychologists and therapists who are interested can click/tap this link.

Later in Cuomo’s conference, he took time to thank those working in services deemed essential.

"There are people who are doing extraordinary work and they deserve our thanks" –@NYGovCuomo. Healthcare workers, grocers, pharmacists, police officers and firefighters are heroes, he says. — Katie Alexander (@KatieNews4) March 21, 2020