Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
Child Victims Act
Nursing Home Ratings in NY
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Border Report Tour
NY Capitol News
Top Stories
Drugs mailed in packages to inmates at Attica and Gowanda seized
Top Stories
The Latest: Virgin Atlantic to end flights at London Airport
2 ER doctors marry in front of vacant Chicago hospital amid virus pandemic
Video
WATCH: Gov. Cuomo gives update on coronavirus in NY
Video
Olympic athletes balance coronavirus, training challenges as future of Games uncertain
Video
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Science With Stevie
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
NFL Draft
Chase for the Championship
Masters Report
Community
Contests
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Events Calendar
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Heroes 4 Buffalo
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Saluting Seniors
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
Live Now
Gov. Cuomo provides an update on coronavirus cases in NY at 11:30
Closings
Closings
There are currently 280 active closings. Click for more details.
WATCH: Gov. Cuomo gives update on coronavirus in NY
Coronavirus
by:
Evan Anstey
Posted:
May 5, 2020 / 11:04 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 5, 2020 / 11:04 AM EDT
Trending Stories
Secondary Stream
WATCH: Gov. Cuomo gives update on coronavirus in NY
Video
Gov. Cuomo explains criteria for reopening, announces 1 million NYers have been tested
Video
Erie County Executive reports slight uptick in overall COVID admissions, ICU airway assists drop
Watch News 4 Now
NYS Dept. of Labor rolling out new program to inform unemployed New Yorkers that they have to certify each week
4 Warn Weather
Western New York woman receives results of antibody test 11 days after she gave sample
Video
Don't Miss
Some employees scared about working during coronavirus pandemic
A list of essential services defined by New York State
Video
Fantasy Island for sale, owners on the hook for undisclosed amount
Video
Ten years after North Collins torture-murder, family still seeking justice
Video
Peace Bridge traffic drops 38% since debate about building new one
Video
Attorney fires off letter to Gowanda residents seeking more complaints
Video
New video, sound shows chaos of City Grill murders
Video