New COVID-19 hospitalization rate reaches lowest point since mid-March as daily death toll reaches new high

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York on PAUSE has been in effect for 18 days. It’s been 39 days since the first case of COVID-19 in New York, and 80 days since the first positive case in the United States.

The hospitalization rate appears to be reaching a plateau, and Gov. Cuomo believes social distancing is the reason for it. Only 200 more people had to be hospitalized between Wednesday and Thursday morning. That’s the lowest number since mid-March.

If the new hospitalization rate continues to decrease, with the help of social distancing, Gov. Cuomo believes the “curve” will continue to flatten, putting less strain on hospitals. Right now, there are about 90,000 beds in hospitals across the state.

#UPDATE: We’re hearing from @NYGovCuomo. Here is the latest projection (hospitalizations) — the purple line is where we are today. The other lines were early predictions from various groups @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/wuGuDUxsQI — Kelsey Anderson (@4KelseyAnderson) April 9, 2020

799 more people died between Wednesday and Thursday morning, bringing New York’s death toll to 7,067.

“This virus attacked the vulnerable, and attacked the weak,” Cuomo said.

The painful news: Additional funeral directors are now being brought in to help with those who have passed from COVID-19. Yesterday was the deadliest day in NYS since the start of this. “9-11 was supposed to be the darkest dark for a generation.” — @NYGovCuomo @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/SK40ikY1Sq — Kelsey Anderson (@4KelseyAnderson) April 9, 2020

Previously, hospitals were told to increase their capacity by 50 percent, with a goal of 100 percent.

Cuomo signed an executive order that allows New York State to move ventilators, masks and gowns from hospitals and other care facilities that don’t need them, and deploy them in places where they’re needed.

The institutions will either get the supplies back afterwards, or they will be reimbursed. It is not yet clear how, or if, this will impact western New York.

For weeks, the Governor has been making changes in how everyday life operates. On Wednesday, after noting that more people have died due to coronavirus than the 9/11 terrorist attacks, he ordered flags to fly at half-mast in honor of the lives lost to COVID-19.

Originally, schools were told to close until April 1, but that has been extended through April 29. Non-essential businesses will also be closed through that date as well, due to Cuomo’s New York State on PAUSE order.

Anyone caught violating New York’s social distancing protocols will be fined $1,000.

Speaking on the state’s future, Cuomo says that New York is working with New Jersey and Connecticut on a tri-state effort to “restart life.”

Details were few, but Cuomo says it will not be like “a light switch that you flip one day and everything goes back to normal.”

“We need to start planning, restarting life…We’re going to have to restart a lot of systems and we need to plan for it,” Cuomo said. “It’s going to come down to how good we are with testing. You’re not going to end the virus before you start restarting life.”

Right now, many people across the state, and the country in general, are unemployed due to the business closures. The negative financial effect this has had on state residents led the Governor to increase the time period allowed for unemployment to 39 weeks.

In addition, those who filed for unemployment will receive an extra $600 payment from the Federal CARES Act stimulus package to help them through this period. Cuomo expects New York to be reimbursed by the federal government.

In order to get people back to work, the Governor wants to see rapid testing brought to scale in the state. Those who have recovered from the virus are being asked to donate plasma to help treat patients.

Primary elections in New York are set to take place on June 23. Cuomo is allowing all eligible voters to submit absentee votes to decrease the density of people in one place.

Anyone with personal protective equipment or other supplies they would be willing to donate during this pandemic can either call (212) 803-3100 or email covid19supplies@esd.ny.gov.

If you wish to utilize the state’s emotional support hotline at this time, call 1-844-863-9314.