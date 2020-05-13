Erie is one of the only remaining counties ineligible for elective surgeries

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County remains the only part of western New York, and one of the only places in all of New York, to remain ineligible for elective surgeries.

Gov. Cuomo released new information on eligible counties, noting 12 more where elective surgeries are now permitted. Still, some hospitals in Erie County have been told they can start performing elective surgeries after independently applying for permission based on coronavirus cases.

In the bigger picture, another region of the state has met the requirements to reopen — the North Country. It now joins the Finger Lakes and the Southern Tier.

Western New York has not met all of the requirements yet.

On Tuesday, 166 more New Yorkers died as a result of COVID-19. 44 of them were nursing home patients.

