Gov. Cuomo: WNY is “the high point upstate” based on recent antibody tests

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The rate of new coronavirus hospitalizations continues to drop, with 1,052 people entering hospitals for treatment on Sunday.

The rate of deaths is also seeing a small decrease, after another 337 people succumbed to COVID-19 over the last day.

As of Monday morning, 7,500 state residents have been tested for antibodies. These kinds of tests, which are given to people who may have previously been infected, help scientists know more about how the virus is spreading, and who is getting it.

In addition to that, those who get positive results in an antibody test may be able to donate convalescent plasma, which will aid in finding a vaccine.

Schools and non-essential businesses are closed through May 15, due to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s New York State on PAUSE order. But, some parts of the state may begin reopening after that, entering Phase One of the federal government’s reopening procedures for states.

Gov. Cuomo says manufacturing and construction jobs would likely be the first to return.

The results of the most recent antibody tests, where 14.9 percent of participants showed that they had been infected, are part of what’s going into Gov. Cuomo’s decision to reopen parts of the state. That’s not all, though.

Using a valve as a visual example, Cuomo says that the hospitalization rate, diagnostic testing and the infection rate also play roles in reopening New York.

Noting that New York is not a homogeneous state, the virus has been impacting some parts of the state worse than others. This is especially true in New York City and other downstate areas, where COVID-19 hospitalizations have been much more frequent than in upstate New York.

Based on the state’s recent tests, the chart below is a breakdown of where those who tested positive for antibodies live. New York City is not included in this analysis.

Something that stands out is the 7.1 percent of people in western New York. Gov. Cuomo commented on this during his daily briefing on Monday, calling the region the “high point upstate.”

It’s not clear whether or not parts of western New York will reopen on or soon after May 15, based on these numbers.

Gov. Cuomo says he wants to expand drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in Erie and Niagara counties this week. Appointments must be made, and they can be scheduled by calling 1-888-364-3065.

If you wish to utilize the state’s emotional support hotline at this time, call 1-844-863-9314.

