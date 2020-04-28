WATCH: Gov. Cuomo provides an update on coronavirus cases in NY

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)--City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino says it's disappointing New York State chose to place a drive-through COVID diagnostic center at NCCC.

"Niagara Falls has over twice the number of positive COVID-19 cases of any other location in Niagara County, and I have repeatedly requested more testing for the City, expressing my concerns for the elderly, minority and the poor in our community – population sectors that have shown a statistically increased risk," Restaino said in a press release Tuesday.