Gov. Cuomo says White House meeting was productive; compares pandemic to past times of crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — With 53 days since the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo took a moment to address the length of the current pandemic in comparison to past times of crisis in the country.

The Spanish Flu pandemic, which started in 1918, last for two years. He also spoke of World War II and the Vietnam War, each of which went on for much longer.

After addressing how events like this take a toll on mental and physical health, Cuomo went on to provide the latest numbers of hospitalizations and deaths.

Total hospitalizations and intubations are slightly down once again, but the rate of new hospitalizations remains flat, at around 1,300 new COVID-19 patients per day.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, 474 more people died, 28 of whom were in nursing homes.

“Our actions shape the future” was one of Cuomo’s opening points in Wednesday’s conference, noting that New Yorkers must continue practicing social distancing.

And the future is being discussed not only at a state level, but a federal one, too. Cuomo went to The White House on Tuesday afternoon. Despite the Democratic Governor and Republican President recently trading barbs, Cuomo called his meeting with Trump “productive.”

During Wednesday’s update, Cuomo gave some details of their meeting, saying testing and funding for states were major parts of the discussion.

According to Cuomo, President Trump agreed to waive the “state match” for FEMA funding. Typically, a state would be required to pay one quarter of the cost for FEMA services.

On Tuesday morning, Sen. Chuck Schumer announced that a deal has been reached on the major parts of a $500 billion aid package.

Gov. Cuomo announced on Tuesday that New York will allow elective outpatient treatment in counties without a significant risk of COVID-19 surge in near term. Counties that aren’t currently included in this, like Erie, include Dutchess and Rockland, are too high risk for a surge on COVID-19 cases.

Antibody testing began in New York State this week. These kinds of tests, which are given to people who may have previously been infected, help scientists know more about how the virus is spreading, and who is getting it.

Schools and non-essential businesses are closed through May 15 due to Cuomo’s New York State on PAUSE order, which was extended again on Thursday.

New York is working with other nearby states in its efforts to re-open. If one state eases regulations, like opening bars, but a bordering state does not, Cuomo says this would be problematic.

The issue would be the rush of people traveling to particular places, increasing the potential for the virus to spread state-to-state.

Most of the COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York are downstate, especially in New York City. On Wednesday morning, Cuomo announced efforts to trace cases of the virus downstate. The state will be calling on SUNY and CUNY medical students for assistance in this.

This effort, which will be led by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, will help officials determine who those who contracted the virus have been in contact with.

With such a big difference in downstate hospitalizations versus upstate, Gov. Cuomo says Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul has been put in charge of coordinating western New York’s response and reopening strategy. Hochul is a native of the region.

If you wish to utilize the state’s emotional support hotline at this time, call 1-844-863-9314.

