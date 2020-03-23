ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order, telling hospitals to increase their capacity by 50 percent, with a goal of increasing it by 100 percent.

While starting Monday’s coronavirus conference, Cuomo once again highlighted the steps the state has taken to reduce the amount of people gathered in public places in New York.

He went on discuss to explosive rise in testing in the state, which has gone from 1,000 people per day to 16,000 per day. New York is doing more testing than any other state in the U.S., with 25 percent of testing across the country happening here.

New York is even doing more than South Korea, a country Cuomo called “the gold standard of testing.”

This expansive testing has led the state to discover more than 5,700 more cases than what was previously known, bringing the total to 20,875.

By far, more cases have been confirmed in New York than any other state in the nation.

Western New York is no stranger to the coronavirus, as 87 of the tens of thousands of confirmed cases are in Erie County. Niagara has nine confirmed cases, and seven are spread throughout Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming and Allegany counties.