NYS extends moratorium on rent payment-based evictions through August

VALHALLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Speaking from New York Medical College, Gov. Andrew Cuomo opened his daily briefing with the latest numbers.

8,600 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized across the state, with about 600 new patients who came in Wednesday.

231 more people died on Wednesday, and 40 were in nursing homes.

Reflecting the results of recent antibody tests, Gov. Cuomo shared new information on how the virus has impacted frontline workers.

Cuomo’s conclusion was that masks, gloves and sanitizers are working.

The Governor’s next topic of the briefing was helping New Yorkers facing financial hardship.

On March 20, Gov. Cuomo enacted a moratorium on rent payment-based evictions that was set to expire in June. On Thursday, that moratorium was extended through August 20.

In addition to this, there is a ban on late fees for rent payments.

Along with renters who may be having trouble making payments, Cuomo also addressed the economic burden being laid on farmers during this pandemic.

Since farmers have been unable to sell all of their products, Cuomo previously announced the Nourish New York initiative, which he says more than 2,100 farms are participating in.

The goal is to work with farmers so that their products don’t go to waste. For instance, instead of flushing milk down the drain, the state announced that it would buy the milk and give it to food banks.

Through the initiative, nearly 50 food banks, soup kitchens and food pantries will receive support. Within the next week, more than 21,000 households will receive products as a result of this.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.